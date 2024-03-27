Memphis Depay denies ‘fake’ claim he paid his former team-mate Dani Alves’ €1m bail

Dutch footballer, Memphis Depay’s agent has denied that the Atletico Madrid forward paid Dani Alves’ €1m (£850,000) bail to enable the Barcelona icon to walk out of prison on Monday.

Alves, 40, had been held at Brians 2 Prison near Barcelona since January 2023 after being accused of raping a young woman in a nightclub bathroom in the Spanish city in the early hours of December 31, 2022.

He was found guilty of rape last month and was handed a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence, which he subsequently appealed. Alves pleaded to be released on bail, and his bail bond was set at €1m.

It was initially gathered that he would struggle to raise this figure due to the Brazilian reportedly having two empty bank accounts and another in the red, but he managed to pay the fee on Monday and was released from prison.

A claim was made by a social media account on Monday afternoon that Depay had paid the bail bond to help out his former team-mate, but his agent, Sebastien Ledure, has insisted there is no truth behind this allegation.

‘This is fake news. It is false news, it is not true at all,’ Ledure told Informativos Telecinco, as quoted by Goal, on Tuesday.

Ledure also asked to ‘correct at an official level’ the claim, after it spread on social media on Monday.

Depay and Alves briefly played together for Barcelona between November 2021 and July 2022, after the latter returned to the club following his successful first spell at the Nou Camp.

Alves won six LaLiga titles and the Champions League on three occasions during his eight-year stay between 2008 and 2016, but was unable to add any silverware when he went back to play alongside Depay.