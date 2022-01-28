MERCY WILL SOON LEAVE OUR HOME INTO HER OWN; PLEASE COME FORWARD TO HELP HER – CHILUFYA TAYALI

He Writes:

As I earlier told you, our main focus should be Mercy’s welfare and her children before the gossip and the Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo drama.

We have to be human and help the situation other than taking this as just another story to enjoy in the media.

In view of that, we have found a house for Mercy and she will move in soon. Therefore, I am kindly asking all those with anything to offer to contact me, 0966888936.

She needs just about everything any home with kids desires.

Politely, I ask you to consider what you are offering, we are not looking for things to go and throw but what can be used.

There is a gentleman who actually called me that he has a container with plates and other household goods, please call me, we are ready to collect. I lost your number.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!