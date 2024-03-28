Messi tells when he plans to retire from football

Lionel Messi has said age will not play a factor in his decision to retire and that he will know when it is right to call time on his playing career as he will not be contributing as necessary to his team’s success.

The Argentina captain, 36, has not given an indication as to when he will retire, with his deal at Inter Miami ending in December 2025.

“I know that the moment that I know that I’m not performing, that I’m not enjoying myself, that I’m not helping my teammates,” Messi told MBC’s Big Time Podcast.

“I am very self-critical. I know when I am good, when I am bad, when I play well, when I play badly… And when I feel it is time to take that step, I will take it without thinking about age. If I feel good, I will always try to continue competing, because it is what I like and what I know how to do.”

An eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022, is expected to lead his national team at this summer’s Copa América.

“Had things not gone the way they did [in the tournament in Qatar], I would have left the national team,” Messi said

Due to a hamstring injury, Lionel Messi was unable to participate in Argentina’s recent victories over El Salvador and Costa Rica in international friendlies. Coach Lionel Scaloni emphasized that Messi is the only player whose spot in the squad is assured.

“I keep analysing everyone, but no one has a guaranteed place, except for the one who couldn’t be here,” Scaloni said in reference to Messi after Tuesday’s 3-1 win against Costa Rica in Los Angeles.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino commented that Lionel Messi’s desire to win remains as strong as it was during their time together at Barcelona. Messi achieved a significant milestone by becoming the most decorated football player in history when he secured his 44th trophy with Inter Miami’s victory in the 2023 Leagues Cup last August.

“On a sporting level, I was lucky to be able to achieve everything in my career, to have achieved my dreams and the truth is that I couldn’t ask for more, both from a professional and human level, as well as with my family, my friends. I try to enjoy everything that God has given me so far, which is a lot.”

Messi said he has not decided what he will do once he stops playing football.

“The truth is I haven’t thought about it yet,” he said. “Today I try to enjoy the day-to-day, the moments, without thinking about what comes after.

“I don’t have anything clear yet; I hope to continue playing for a while longer, which is what I like. When the time comes, I will surely find the way to what fulfils me, what I like and a new role.”