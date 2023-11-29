COURT SUMMONS MILES SAMPA, MORGAN NGONA

MILES SAMPA, MORGAN NGONA FACE ARREST FOR FORGERY, TO APPEAR IN COURT TODAY

Lusaka-Wednseday 29th Novemeber 2023

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has summoned former PF member Miles Sampa and a Morgan Ngona.

The two are facing 3 counts of forgery, charges arising for using Patriotic Front documents and purporting to be leaders of the Patriotic Front Party when infact not.

The matter is coming up before Magistrate Keegan Litiya.

Below are the charges that Miles Sampa and Ngona are facing;

1. Statement of Offence: Perjury contrary to section 104 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of Offence: MILES BWALYA SAMPA ,on 26# October,2023 at Lusaka in the Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, swore and cause to be filed an aflidavit into the High Court Principal registry Purporting that he was and is President of the Patriotic Front when in fact not

2. Count2

Statement of Offence: Pertjury contrary to section 104 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of Offence: MILES BWALYA SAMPA, on 26″ October, 2023 at Lusaka in the Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, swore and cause to be filed an affidavit into the High Court Principal registry with an exhibit of a letter Purporting that the said letter dated the 25″ October, 2023 and delivered to the Registrar of Socicties was issued by the Patriotic Front Secretary General when in fact not.

3. Count3

Statement of Offence: attempt to commit an offence contrary to section 390 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia,

Particulars of Offence:_ MILES BWALYA SAMPA and MORGAN NGONA whiles acting

together with others persons unknown did on the 25h October, 2023 at Lusaka in the Lusaka

District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, did attempt to change officer bears at registrar of socicties by presenting a list of the said officer bears when they had no authority to do such a thing.

Count4

Statement_of Offence: Forgery contrary to section 347 and of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Earlier today Miles Sampa was seen at the Office of the Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Dickson Matembo allegedly pressuring him to wnsure that names at the Registrar of Societies were changed.