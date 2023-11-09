MILES SAMPA SAYS HE IS WILLING TO TALK PROVIDED HE IS NOT EXPELLED FROM PF

By CountryTimes

MILES SAYS HE IS WILLING TO TALK PROVIDED HE IS NOT EXPELLED FROM PF

Patriotic Front (PF) faction president Miles Sampa has indicated that he is willing to dialogue with his colleagues in their party provided that all disciplinary actions against him are dropped.

And it is believed government has withdrawn state security which was given to Sampa, at his house to protect and guard him.

This source who has insisted not to be named says the past few days have seen Sampa regretting holding an illegal convention where he elected himself party president outside the prescribed rules of the PF constitution.

Efforts to get a comment from Sampa over the assertion that he is willing to talk with his party proved futile as his Mobile no. went unanswered.

