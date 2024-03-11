MILES SAMPA SEEKS NULLIFICATION OF BANGWEULU, MILANZI SEATS

MILES SEEKS NULLIFICATION OF BANGWEULU, MILANZI SEATS

Patriotic Front (PF) president Miles Sampa says they have written to Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti to declare the Bangweulu and Milanzi parliamentary seats vacant following the withdrawal of voluntary monthly contributions to the party by the two lawmakers.

Anthony Kasandwe is Member of Parliament (MP) for Bangweulu and his Milanzi counterpart is Melesiana Chibwe.

Mr Sampa, whose election last October as PF president is being challenged by senior party members, said the withdrawal of the monthly contributions is a clear indication that the lawmakers are no longer members of the party that sponsored them to Parliament.

The Matero MP said in an interview that he does not expect the National Assembly to prolong the process as the action by the two MPs is tantamount to resigning from the former ruling party.

“Yes, the PF has sent the instructions to Parliament and it’s up to the Speaker to follow what the Zambian Constitution states, when an MP resigns from the party that sponsored them,” he said.

“Withdrawing of mandatory subscription fee by a Member of Parliament is firm instructions of resignation by the particular MP.”

Mr Sampa said Mr Kasandwe and Ms Chibwe are well aware of the consequences of withdrawing their monthly subscription fees to the party.

“One cannot refuse to pay membership fee of a club and still claim to be its member,” he said.- Zambia Daily Mail