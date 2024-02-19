Miles Sampa Welcomes The Sentencing Of Charity Katanga

APNAC (Africa Parliamentarian Network Against Corruption -Zambia Chapter) WELCOMES THE SENTENCING OF CHARITY KATANGA

February 19th, 2024

Madam Charity Katanga was one of the best Police Commisioner in Zambia during her time. She had a good police service name but not until she has been found guilty and jailed for 3 years for abuse of office and corruption linked charges.She had expensive intercity commuter buses that could not be backed by her income entire career of over 20 years.

While we empathize with madam Katanga and family, we commend the prosecutors for securing a conviction. We commend the judiciary for now being firm and accountable adding judgements ( guilty or not guilty) on corruption related cases.

Zambians remain extremely poor mainly because of corruption top echelons of both politics, the civil service and in this case, the Police force.

May all the men and women in uniform take a leaf from charity Katanga’s sentence that the law can be slow but always catches up with corrupt elements in our society.

We urge the judiciary to speed up judgements be it guilty or not guilty for all other pending corruption cases in their files. This is because Justice delayed, is Justice denied.

Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

APNAC Chairman