Miles Sampa’s PF Thanks Edgar Lungu For Recent Frequent Visits To Matero Constituency

INFORMATION, MEDIA AND PUBLICITY

PATRIOTIC FRONT APPLAUDS EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU.

January 29th, 2024

The patriotic front wishes to commend the former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu for

his continuous visits of matero Constituency which is a Constituency of the current

party president Hon Miles Sampa.

The party is delighted to note that the former president has taken keen interest to learn

and interact more with the people of matero a Constituency he barely visited during his

tenure but it overwhelmingly voted for him in 2021 elections and further urges that he

continues with the same spirit so as to understand better the challenges the people of

matero face which include high levels of unemployment dating as far back as

2012.Matero currently has alot of challenges in the midst of the cholera outbreak which

has seen the setup of the cholera centre in heroes stadium within the Constituency.

In the spirit of oneness and as a matter of courtesy, the party calls upon the former

president to reach out to Hon Sampa who is the current party president and elected

area member of Parliament for matero prior to his visit as this will help in making

himself available to guide and take him around the Constituency.

We further urge that the former president does not restrict his visits to churches only

but should rise to the occasion as a statesman and only surviving former president to

reconcile the nation and put heads together in finding ways of mitigating the cholera

outbreak which is taking the lives of the Zambian people. It is in times like this where

our leaders should forget their differences for the good of the nation.

Hazel Saliya Kapeta

PF Chairperson for Information, Media & Publicity