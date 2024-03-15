Miles Sampa’s Political Shipwreck is A Tale of Hubris and Betrayal

14.03.2024

By Daimone Siulapwa

In the unpredictable waters of Zambian politics, few stories captivate the imagination like that of Miles Sampa, a man whose ambition soared higher than his grasp, and now he is slowly plummeting into the abyss of irrelevance.

Sampa’s journey from a once-promising political figure to a pariah within his own party is a cautionary tale of ego,greed, miscalculation, and the consequences of blind ambition.

Sampa’s downfall began with a brazen act of political piracy, hijacking a vessel (pa Bwato) known as the Patriotic Front (PF) without a compass or a crew to steer it.

His audacity knew no bounds as he set sail on a voyage of self-delusion, convinced that the winds of change were blowing in his favor.

But alas, reality has proved to be an unforgiving tempest, and Sampa soon finds himself adrift in a sea of his own making.

The crux of Sampa’s dilemma lies in his fatal misjudgment of the political landscape.

In his hubris, he underestimated the loyalty and resilience of the PF members, who remained steadfast in their support of the party’s leadership.

Like a captain oblivious to the iceberg looming ahead, Sampa has been sailing blindly into treacherous waters, oblivious to the impending disaster.

With no mandate from the party faithful, Sampa’s grip on power is becoming increasingly tenuous.

His claim to leadership was a facade, recognized only by the echo chamber of social media and the hollow rhetoric of his own making and imagination.

Even his infamous two disciples, Mr Ground and Chama American, have now publicly denounced him as the last nail on his confin.

Furthermore, on the ground, the PF branches, from the highest echelons to the grassroots, have rejected him as an imposter, a usurper unworthy of their allegiance.

The consequences of Sampa’s folly are dire, not only for himself but for the party he sought to commandeer.

By sowing discord and division within the PF ranks, he has weakened its foundation and compromised the little integrity that was left after the 2021 catastrophic election loss to UPND.

His reckless ambition has tarnished the party’s reputation and undermined its credibility, leaving it vulnerable to the whims of opportunists and charlatans, as can be witnessed on a daily basis.

But perhaps the greatest tragedy of Sampa’s saga is the squandered potential and betrayed trust of those who once looked to him for leadership.

He was once hailed as a rising star in Zambian politics, a beacon of hope for a brighter future.

Yet, in his pursuit of power, he sacrificed principle for expediency, forsaking the very values he purported to champion.

As Sampa’s political ship sinks in his own urine, it serves as a stark reminder of the perils of vanity and ambition if unchecked.

His legacy will be one of ignominy and regret, a cautionary tale for future generations of politicians who dare to tread the same treacherous path.

In the end, Miles Sampa’s dilemma is not merely a personal tragedy but a sobering indictment of the state of Zambian politics.

It is a wake-up call to all who would seek to lead, a reminder that power without principle is a hollow victory indeed.

Until such time as leaders emerge who are guided by integrity and humility, the ship of state will continue to navigate perilous waters, adrift in a sea of uncertainty and disillusionment.

Daimone Siulapwa is a political analyst, an advocate for tribal unity and Citizen Economic Empowerment. Send your comments to dsiulapwa@gmail.com