Miles Sampa’s Sham Retreat Was Cooked Up At Community House …We are aware money exchanged hand- Nakacinda

“SAMPA’S SHAM RETREAT WAS COOKED UP AT COMMUNITY HOUSE,” PF

…We are aware money exchanged hands…

Thu. Oct 26, 2023/ Smart Eagles

The Patriotic Front has revealed that the Miles Sampa misconduct and bogus Mulungushi Conference centre gathering which he masqueraded as a PF General Conference, was proudly sponsored by none other than President Hakainde Hichilema , Mwimbu , Siandenge and Akafumba at the advise of Mr Levy Ngoma .

And speaking at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka this morning. Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon. Raphael M. Nakacinda stated that out of decency, the party has withheld voice conversations and correspondence between senior UNPD officials because they hope President Hichilema’s conscience can guide him to do the right thing and stop the wrong activities he is doing against the PF .

“We are aware of instructions from Mr Jack Mwimbu to the Police. We are aware that money exchanged hands , we are aware of an instruction that the Chief Registra at the Registra of SOCIETIES report to her office at 7 o’clock yesterday hoping Miles would have his papers in order so that by 8 , they would effect change of office bearers of the PF. We are aware of this criminal enterprise maneuvers,” he said .

And SG Nakacinda bemoaned that Presisent Hichilema had since 2021 moved in to paralyse and cripple 2 very critical arms of government , the executive and the judiciary, through nepotism and tribalism.

He said the judiciary was, therefore, on trial to demonstrate that they are acting as an independent arm of government that they are supposed to be .

SG Nakacinda has since urged the Chief Registra to stand on her intergrity and refuse to be used to conduct an illegality on behalf of community house , stating that if they insist on giving her instructions to do wrongful acts, she insist that they put it in writing so that when the day of reckoning arrives, she would have records to prove she had been acting under duress and cohesion.

Nakacinda has since urged all PF Members to remain steadfast and not be distracted by the Machinations of the UPND and President Hichilema of attempting to destabilise the biggest opposition in the nation, the Patriotic Front.