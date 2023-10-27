Miles Sampa’s Sham Retreat Was Cooked Up At Community House …We are aware money exchanged hand- Nakacinda

“SAMPA’S SHAM RETREAT WAS COOKED UP AT COMMUNITY HOUSE,” PF
…We are aware money exchanged hands…
Thu. Oct 26, 2023/ Smart Eagles
The Patriotic Front has revealed that the Miles Sampa misconduct and bogus Mulungushi Conference centre gathering which he masqueraded as a PF General Conference, was proudly sponsored by none other than President Hakainde Hichilema , Mwimbu , Siandenge and Akafumba at the advise of Mr Levy Ngoma .
And speaking at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka this morning. Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon. Raphael M. Nakacinda stated that out of decency, the party has withheld voice conversations and correspondence between senior UNPD officials because they hope President Hichilema’s conscience can guide him to do the right thing and stop the wrong activities he is doing against the PF .
“We are aware of instructions from Mr Jack Mwimbu to the Police. We are aware that money exchanged hands , we are aware of an instruction that the Chief Registra at the Registra of SOCIETIES report to her office at 7 o’clock yesterday hoping Miles would have his papers in order so that by 8 , they would effect change of office bearers of the PF. We are aware of this criminal enterprise maneuvers,” he said .
And SG Nakacinda bemoaned that Presisent Hichilema had since 2021 moved in to paralyse and cripple 2 very critical arms of government , the executive and the judiciary, through nepotism and tribalism.
He said the judiciary was, therefore, on trial to demonstrate that they are acting as an independent arm of government that they are supposed to be .
SG Nakacinda has since urged the Chief Registra to stand on her intergrity and refuse to be used to conduct an illegality on behalf of community house , stating that if they insist on giving her instructions to do wrongful acts, she insist that they put it in writing so that when the day of reckoning arrives, she would have records to prove she had been acting under duress and cohesion.
Nakacinda has since urged all PF Members to remain steadfast and not be distracted by the Machinations of the UPND and President Hichilema of attempting to destabilise the biggest opposition in the nation, the Patriotic Front.
One would ask is it the UPND who has prevented the PF from holding their General conference so that they can have new list of office bearers?
Nakachinda is lying. We all know that PF has no decency nor an iota of shame. How can Nakachinda claim that out of decency they have withheld the voice recordings and correspondence. When did PF have a sense of decency? During the recent spate between Government and Catholic Church PF released some letters and memos claiming to have been issued by the Presidency declaring the Catholic Church an enemy. Was this decency?
Instead of concentrating on sorting out their mess they are quick to accuse HH of being behind their squabbles. You have court cases on contempt of court where you were stopped from performing those functions but are now appealing to snmae courys whose pronouncemebts you ignore to act on your instructions?chiwamila galu kuluma mbuzi Kikikikiki. When are you holding your convention? All this circus would have been avoided.
What is surprising is how one man has managed to cause such a devasting impact on an institution claiming to be legally intact.
Is this not an indication that the internal management and administration process were very weak and not legally in place such that a simple Shake up can bring the whole institution to it’s knees.
There is something very strange going on. A well secured and firmly legally constituted institution can not even bother to answer to such issues of illegalities.
The fact that there is a desperation to legally counter the current issues which have arisen is an indication that there is some truth regarding the legitimacy of the reasons for the SAMPA led faction.
Unfortunately, some current leaders are playing politics and blaming their opponents. How weak can you be to allow illegal actions to be conducted against you if you are well constituted. Some one is not telling the truth here.
Clearly , this battle has just started and will be unfortunately prolonged due to lack of unity. Arrogance and pride will only serve to destroy what others have laboured hard to create and sustain.
This is a big blow to democracy.
Upnd and Hichilema have just finished themselves. They have become a laughing stock in the country, they have to rule the country and now start useless manuveurs that won’t take anywhere apart from demise of Upnd . It’s not PF thst will die it’s Upnd . People are just appalled that this man who boasted so much whole I opposition has failed in all fronts, economically, socially and now politically, he has no respect for laws of the country. He’s not above the law. People who crafted those laws are not stupid they did so , so that no president abuses citizens and opposition political parties like Hichilema is doing. Provoking citizens so much! We don’t want war in this country. The picture that has been painted is so bad that citizens are saying no more a president from certain regions of this country! No wonder certain regions didn’t produce presidents all this long! It was all by the grace of God.
Ba Manganga, PF is not Zambia. As a PF member or sympathiser you are grieved by what PF has brought upon itself. But do not regard this as a universal crisis. I for one won’t lose any sleep over what happens to PF and it won’t affect how I vote.
PF has been playing games with its membership, basically taking them for granted and now you want to blame others for self inflicted damage.
As for voting for people from some region, if they perform well I will vote for them again. For me what matters is performance not their origin. Clearly Mr. Manganga, you are prejudiced, and your prejudice will consume you.
Iwe Nakachinda, you are not even PF, you are MMD and in MMD you had to factions, Mumba led and Mutati led, tell me, was HH there to sponsor you? Kutumpa uko, that’s why you are failing to lead and guide your party because you have lost direction. Instead of organizing the party, everyday it’s HH this, HH that, no plan for the party. Is it HH who is stopping you from holding a conversation? There is no day that passes without mention the name HH. Ati we are offering checks and balances. We told you guys that what you are doing is not helping the party but you didn’t listen, there you are now, you have destroyed the party and the damage is almost irreparable.
Convention and not conversation
The miles debacle was inevitable and long overdue.
Miles and the group deserve political honorary Doctorate.
The pf2 group thought of themselves as clever and untouchable holding the party at ransom because of one ecl.
PF is almost all melted off but some people still can’t believe it, I am shocked. Which people are appalled about HH or UPND? We are the people who voted for HH and are very happy the way he is running the country. Under PF, things like tribalism, nepotism were the order of the day and people were not even complaining or talking about them because they took them to be normal.
If you really had proof of those conversations you would have released them by now to discredit kilometers as well as upnd. Fact is you have nothing.