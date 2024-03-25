MILLERS FACING DIFFICULTIES SELLING THEIR MEALIE-MEAL DUE TO INTENSE COMPETITION FROM ZNS EAGLES BRAND

The Millers’ Association of Zambia-MAZ- says its members are facing difficulties to sell their mealie-meal due to intense competition from the cheap Zambia National Service Eagles’ mealie-meal brand.

MAZ President Andrew Chintala however says millers cannot reduce the price of their mealie-meal owing to the fluctuating production costs.

Mr. Chintala has clarified that the pricing of private mealie-meal brands is determined by the overall production costs and cannot compete with the pricing of the Eagle’s mealie-meal brand.

Speaking on the Phoenix Breakfast Show this morning, Mr. Chintala explained that there are numerous costs involved in the production of mealie-meal, which ultimately affects the pricing on the local market.

Mr. Chintala has since dismissed claims that millers are attempting to manipulate government by increasing mealie-meal prices, stating that private millers acquire maize from different sources, unlike the Eagle’s mealie-meal brand, which relies on the food reserve agency maize.