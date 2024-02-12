MINISTERS KUDOS MWATAKAZEMBE’S WARM WELCOME TO HIS PALACE.

February 11,2024

Five ministers have expressed happiness over Chief Mwatakazembe’s warm welcome to his palace, adding that the gesture represents how traditional leadership attaches value to the ruling UPND government.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with UPND Media today, Minister of Youth Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu pointed out that the government will continue having a cordial relationship with the traditional leadership in order to foster development to all the people across the country.

“As a government, we are very much in good relationship with any chief across the country because we believe that they are ambassadors of good will for the ruling government, said the minister.

And Minister of Mines Paul Kabuswe has refuted claims by the opposition Patriotic Front charging that Mwatakazembe summoned Eastern, Northern, Luapula, and Copperbelt province ministers.

He said that the minister’s visit to Chief Mwatakazembe of the Bemba people was not out of summons but a courtesy call because they were in his chiefdom.

“I want to refute claims by the opposition Patriotic Front (PF), alarmed that Chief Mwatakazembe summoned us to his palace because our visit to the traditional leader was just the usual one we do as members of Parliament and Ministers to visit our royal leadership whenever we visit their areas.

Meanwhile,Small Scale and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Elias Mubanga has thanked farmers in Luapula Province for answering the presidential call for massive production of maize.

Mr. Mubanga was thrilled to witness the high production of the commodity in different fields in the area.

He has appealed to the people in Northern,Luapula , Eastern, and Muchinga Provinces to help this country’s food security by taking advantage of good rainfall patterns in their areas.

“I would like to thank the good people of Mwansabombwe and Luapula Province for answering the presidential call to ensure that this country is food secure through the massive cultivation of maize, said Mubanga.

Five ministers, namely Minister of Youths Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu, Small Scale and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga,Minister of Mines Paul Kabuswe, Minister of Energy Peter Chibwe Kapala, and Luapula Province Minister Njavwa Simutotwe, are in Luapula Province to drum up support for UPND candidate Musonda Alwisho ahead of the forthcoming local government by-election slated for February 15, 2024.

©️UPND MEDIA