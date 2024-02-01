MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER RISE IN INSULTS ON TIKTOK DIRECTED AT LEADERS

By Judith Mwape

The Ministry of Home Affairs has noted with concern the growing trend of people using Tik Tok, a social media platform, to insult leaders with impunity.

The Ministry is particularly concerned that President Hakainde Hichilema and the first family have not been spared from the undesirable behavior of individuals insulting leaders.

Ministry Permanent Secretary, Joseph Akafumba says while government appreciates checks and balances from individuals and the opposition political leadership, it should not in any way include the use of insulting language and peddling outright lies.

Mr. Akafumba has further observed with sadness and concern the growing trend by some individual and groups of people, who are forging government documents with intentions to convey certain messages as that of government.

He has said in a statement availed that it is inhumane, act of criminality and unpatriotic for anyone to forge government documents and intentionally circulate it on social media.

The Permanent Secretary has since reminded citizens that the country has enough laws such as the cyber security and cyber crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 to deal with such behaviour.

