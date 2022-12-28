Mirriam Mwanawasa needs urgent help

First born daughter of late President, Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, Mirriam has for the past weeks been posting strange messages on her Facebook page.



On her page, she is talking about and exposing people that have previously sexually abused her, the many abortions she was forced to have, men she has gone out with, relatives that have bewitched her, and people following her to kill her at her father’s farm, Teka Farm in Ndola Rural.



Family someone should reach her urgently.