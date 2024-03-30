MISCHIEVOUS POLITICAL MIGALATO HAS POTENTIAL OF DESTROYING PEACE AND DEMOCRACY IN OUR NATION- Rev Chilekwa

MISCHIEVOUS POLITICAL MIGALATO HAS POTENTIAL OF DESTROYING PEACE AND DEMOCRACY IN OUR NATION:

“Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” Gal 6:7

The levels of desperation being exhibited openly without shame by some political players over even elections like that of deputy mayor is a source of worry. If an election of a deputy mayor can make some people to be so outrageous in their scheming to win an election to a point of influencing the Police to arrest their opponents, we shudder to think of what would happen in 2026. Something is amiss somewhere and action is needed for a cure. Oh righteous God of justice do something.

The Ndola deputy mayoral elections held today was a political scandal and an evil seed sown for which someone will reap not long from now. You unleash Police on a City Mayor like a common criminal, put him in detention for hours to ensure the elections had passed and then released him without a charge. Why couldn’t you summon him in the afternoon after the elections? Citizens should continue to note the unrepented wrongs and injustices being committed for judgement come 2026.

The detention of His worship the Mayor of Ndola Jones Kalyati and some Councillors in Kitwe today by overzealous officers under some influence to ensure the elections passed without others participating are most unfortunate and goes to tamper with our democracy. We thank God that the good people of Ndola and Kitwe are fully aware of the wickedness being perpetrated by people who should be observing the law and promoting justice.

The Zambians are watching and will soon rise to defend their democracy and institutions of governance in this Nation. The silence of majority citizens in the face of injustice is usually a sign. Injustice should never be celebrated.

Rev Chilekwa M

Ndola, Zambia