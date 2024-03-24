The Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has reiterated the importance of forward momentum as a fundamental step towards contributing to the nation’s development and reshaping its political landscape.

MMD Reaffirms Commitment to National Development and Political Renewal

The Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has reiterated the importance of forward momentum as a fundamental step towards contributing to the nation’s development and reshaping its political landscape.

In a recent address to the Party’s leadership during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on March 21, 2024, MMD President Nevers Mumba emphasized the imperative of moving beyond past grievances. Dr. Mumba underscored the need to refocus efforts on revitalizing the Party’s vision and reputation, urging members to let go of lingering resentments and concentrate on rebuilding and reclaiming their political space.

Furthermore, Dr. Mumba announced plans for a nationwide tour across all ten provinces of Zambia, aiming to engage with members and supporters to fortify the Party’s presence and efficacy. He expressed optimism that this mobilization effort would mark a significant turning point for the MMD, enabling it to reconnect with its base and forge ahead with renewed vigor.

Acting Party Chief Spokesperson, Brendel Phillip, reaffirmed the leadership’s commitment to guiding the Party towards a brighter future. However, amidst these efforts for political rejuvenation, Phillip also highlighted the looming threat of drought and its potential impact on food security in households across Zambia.

Expressing concerns over the situation, Phillip referenced OXFAM’s report indicating that up to six million people could face food insecurity due to the impending dry spell. He emphasized the necessity for proactive measures and preparedness to mitigate the anticipated hardships, urging for solutions to be implemented before the full impact is felt.

In conclusion, Phillip expressed confidence that Zambia could overcome these challenges, rallying the nation with the resolute declaration, “ZAMBIA SHALL BE SAVED.” This dual focus on political renewal and proactive response to impending crises underscores the MMD’s commitment to national development and welfare.