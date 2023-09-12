Mnangagwa tells those unhappy with his cabinet to appoint their own … when they become president

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a new cabinet, appointing some of his own family members to high-ranking positions.

Mnangagwa appointed his son Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa as deputy minister of finance. Kudakwashe Mnangagwa is the Zanu-PF youth quota MP in the Midlands province. The youth quota, is made up of 10 candidates aged 21-35, chosen by proportional representation based on the constituency votes.

Mnangagwa also appointed his nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa, as the deputy minister of tourism. Controversial minister Barbara Rwodzi was appointed minister of tourism. She caused a stir in June when she hurled insults at a senior police officer for investigating Zanu-PF activists.

Mthuli Ncube has been retained as the country’s finance minister. The former Oxford University professor has dismally failed to revive the country’s economy as the Zimbabwe dollar has continued to weaken and inflation has reached triple digits.

Kirsty Coventry has been reappointed as the country’s sports minister despite being among the most underperforming ministers. During her five years as cabinet minister, in 2020, Zimbabwe was banned from hosting international soccer games by the Confederation of African Football because of substandard stadiums. In 2022, Zimbabwe was banned for 18 months by Fifa, football’s governing body, over government interference in the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa).

Addressing journalists at State House, Mnangagwa when asked why he has reappointed Coventry said he was happy with how she has performed in government.

“I have reappointed her because l am happy with her performance. Whoever was not impressed by her can appoint someone else when they become president,” he said.

There are no members of the opposition in the cabinet.

Mnangagwa said he doesn’t need to appoint the opposition.

“The opposition would enjoy to be in actual opposition, rather than be in government then fail to do their opposition,” said Mnangagwa.

Douglas Mombeshora is the country’s new minister of health, relieving vice-president Constantino Chiwenga who served a dual role as health minister. Mombeshora was deputy health minister during the country’s typhoid outbreak from October 2011 to June 2012.

