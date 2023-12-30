Mobile-money transaction levy beginning 1st January 2024.

Excluded are the following transactions ;

(1) The levy is not payable on a Exemptions

(a) transaction between from

payment of;

(I) a person to Government; or levy

(ii) Government to person;

(b) payment –

(i) of utility bills; or

(ii) to a merchant.

(c) transfer from a bank account.

(2) Despite subsection

(1), the Minister may, by statutory instrument, exempt a person from payment of a levy.