MOPANI COPPER MINES TRANSACTION NOT COVERED UNDER ARTICLE 210 OF ZAMBIAN CONSTITUTION

ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha says the Mopani Copper Mines transaction is not covered under Article 210 of the Constitution and therefore does not require approval of the National Assembly.

Mr Kabesha said in a statement yesterday that Article 210 applies in cases involving the sale, transfer or disposal of a “major state asset” which includes a parastatal and equity held by Government.

He said Mopani is neither a parastatal nor a company in which Government has equity because it is incorporated under the Companies Act, which is a separate legal entity from Government, with transactions involving its issued shares being governed by the regulatory framework of the Act.

Zambia Daily Mail