Mopping out money from the Economy

Have you been to an ATM lately? You can’t easily draw K4,000 because most of them only have K20s, which means you can only draw K1,200. Others have K50s, which means the maximum you can withdraw is K2,000 unless you want to multiple swipe. Looks like we are having a shortage of currency in K100 denominations.

Why not just issue K200 denominations to solve the problem.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party