MOSI REVELLERS FAIL DRIVING TEST

With the Mosi Day of Thunder taking place on Saturday, all roads did indeed lead to Livingstone for revellers.

But unfortunately for some, Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) officials were also on the road.

RTSA public relations manager Mukela Mangolwa says more than 20 drivers are expected to appear in court this Thursday for allegedly driving their vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

“In Livingstone we took interest because of the Mosi Day of Thunder and there was a lot of drinking and driving after that event,” he said.

“We were not able to capture as many numbers as we wanted to because of limited human resource, we were not covering every road in town but we managed to capture more than 20 people for alleged drink and driving offences.”

A good number of the offenders recorded in the exercise were from outside Livingstone and Mr Mangolwa said the culprits will have to travel back to the tourist capital to face their charges.

RTSA has placed speed cameras in strategic locations between Kafue and Livingstone to manage the speed of the road users on the highway.

Yesterday, the agency conducted an educational road awareness campaign on the Lusaka road in Kazungula where they gave out the Zambia Highway Code handbook to motorists.

ZDM