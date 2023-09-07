MOTORBIKE RIDER BATTLING FOR HIS LIFE AFTER AN ATTACK FROM FAKE CLIENTS.

A 20-Year-Old Motorbike rider is reportedly battling for his life in the hospital after two people who hired him on Tuesday morning pounced on him with sharp instruments and got away with his motorbike.

Aaron Mutambo is said to have been booked from Robbert Truck Parking where he operates from to Ntembo village within Nakonde District.

However, along the way the duo suddenly attacked him and started beating him.

Muchinga province Deputy Commanding Officer Ronald Zambo has confirmed the incident to Chete FM News, saying the victim run away from the suspected criminals with the motorbike keys and was later rescued by a shepherd boy who used the victims phone and to contact other motorbike riders.

“Thereafter Jerald Simukonda with other motorbike riders went to Ntembo village were they found the victim lying down in the bush and rushed him to Wulongo District hospital where he is currently admitted, they later went back and searched everywhere around the village and managed to recover the mentioned motorbike in the bush about 100 meters away from the primary scene where it was abondoned.” Mr Zambo adds.

The recovered motorbike has been asked at the police station while the rider is said to be in critical condition as he sustained deep cuts in his ribs and palm

Police have since opened an investigation inquiry into the matter.

