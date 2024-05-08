Mourinho calm now, Roma’s dismissal surprised him – Javier Zanetti

Javier Zanetti, Inter’s vice president, recently disclosed that Jose Mourinho’s dismissal from Roma came as a surprise to the Portuguese manager himself.

Zanetti, who shares a close relationship with Mourinho dating back to their successful stint at Inter Milan, expressed sympathy for his former coach.

Mourinho and Zanetti enjoyed considerable success during their time at Inter, notably winning the treble in the 2009–10 season, which included a memorable victory over Barcelona in the Champions League.

However, Mourinho’s return to Italy with Roma did not meet expectations.

Despite securing Europa Conference League triumph, a disappointing start to the 2023–24 campaign led to his departure from the club after two and a half seasons at the helm of Stadio Olimpico.

When Zanetti was asked how Mourinho is dealing with this phase away from the pitch, Zanetti told DAZN: “Now he’s calm. I feel sorry for him because I know how much he cares for his teams. He didn’t expect to be sent away like this… De Rossi is doing a great job anyway.”

Reports suggest that Mourinho is keen on a comeback to Manchester United, eyeing the managerial position currently held by Erik ten Hag.

However, it appears unlikely that INEOS, the club’s owners, would entertain his return, as they have already begun considering alternatives. Among the potential candidates is Thomas Tuchel, the current manager of Bayern Munich.

While Mourinho may be eager to return to management in the summer, it seems he might have to look beyond Europe for his next opportunity.

Saudi Arabian second-tier club Al-Qadsiah is reportedly interested in securing his services. With the Saudi side on the brink of promotion to the top flight, they view Mourinho as the ideal candidate to lead their ambitious project.