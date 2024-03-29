MP’s SUSPENSION FOR CALLING HH LIAR IS EXTREME – OYV

OPERATION Young Vote-OYV Executive Director, Guess Nyirenda, says the 30 days suspension from Parliament on Mambilima Law Maker, Jean Chisenga, for calling President Hakainde Hichilema a liar whilst on the floor of the house, is extreme.

Nyirenda tell Byta FM Zambia News in an interview that the decision by the Speaker to suspend Chisenga for that long will deny the people of her Constituency representation in Parliament.

He states that in as much as Chisenga could have used unacceptable language, the punishment is too severe.

Nyirenda suspects an invisible hand fostering the suspension of Members of Parliament from the house.

He has also advised Parliamentarians against using language which goes against the decorum of the Parliament, which is supposed to be a place of honor.

Mambilima Constituency Member of Parliament, Jean Chisenga, was on Thursday morning given a 30 days suspension from attending Parliamentary proceeding for calling Hichilema a liar two weeks ago.

Muchinga Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Banda, had raised a Point of Order against the conduct of Chisenga on March 15, 2024.

Byta FM