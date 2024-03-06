MR. GROUND FBI DETAINED BY POLICE ON THE COPPERBELT:

5th March, 2024.

Zambia Police on the Copperbelt have arrested Mr. Victor kapungwe popularly known as Mr. Ground fbi.

Mr. Ground is currently in police custody. He and his friend Chama America are claiming K100 000.00 from Mr. Miles Sampa, Mr. Davis Chama, Mr. Robert Chabinga, Mr. Anthony Mumba and Mr. Morgan Ng’ona.

Mr. Ground has vowed that, should Mr. Sampa fail to honour his side of the bargain; he will expose the Mulungushi illegalities, stating he is ready to die over his K50 000.00.

