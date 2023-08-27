MSONI CONGRATULATES MNANGAGWA AND ZIMBABWE FOR PEACEFULL POLLS

All peoples Congress (APC) president Nasson Msoni congratulates President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa on the resounding victory in the August 2023 elections.

The election of the incumbent president of Zimbabwe is testament of the confidence of the people of Zimbabwe in his leadership style.

The election of president Mnangagwa and the ZNUPF is unmistakable message to the world that the era of outside sponsored candidates is over and have no future in in Africa for those who seek to plunder the mineral resources of the Continent.

The people of Zimbabwe must be allowed to be in-charge of their own destiny.

Another supper imposed puppet for President in the region would undoubtedly have spelt doom for the region and Africa.

We are greatly elated by the outcome of the elections in Zimbabwe.

The people of Zimbabwe have made their choice and we must all respect the outcome of the elections.