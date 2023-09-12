MTAERO DAD DETAINED OVER CHILD SUPPORT ARREARS
MATERO Local Court detained a man for failing to pay K11,000 in child support.
This is in a matter in which Phiri was charged with contempt of court for failing to follow a court order.
The court divorced Phiri from his wife on November 10, 2017.
Phiri was ordered to pay K500 to his former wife as child support and also pay education and medical fees in addition to buying his children clothes regularly.
“You adhered to the court order until October 2021 when you stopped supporting your children. It has been a year and eight months without you supporting your children,” a court clerk read out the charge for Phiri, who pleaded guilty.
Following his plea, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga ordered Phiri to pay a fine of K125 plus the K11,000 arrears or be jailed for 14 days.
Phiri paid K125 but could not manage to pay the K11,000 arrears.
“What do you think the children were eating for one year?” Magistrate Mulenga asked Phiri.
Credit: Zambia Daily Mail