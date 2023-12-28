MUCHINDU EXPECTS ACC TO INVESTIGATE KAKUBO

ZAMBIA Corruption Prevention Watchdog Executive Director is hopeful Law Enforcement Agencies will quickly move in and investigate the money scandal involving former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo.

Jonathan Muchindu tells Byta FM News in an interview that the matter should be fully investigated and tried in the Financial and Economic Crimes Fast Track Court for quick closure.

Muchindu says it is very sad for people like Kakubo who are very close to the President to be involved in scandalous issues that risk the image of the Head of State.

He has, however, applauded Kakubo for taking a step to resign as Cabinet Minister pending investigations.

The Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC has indicated interest in investigating Kakubo for allegedly collecting 200,000 US Dollars and a luxury Mercedes Benz from a Chinese National of Lianan Mining Limited of Kitwe.

This is in relation to a sale of a mine Kakubo claimed he owns in Kasempa District, Northwestern Province.

ACC Head Corporate Communications, Timothy Moono, says the Commission has taken interest in the matter to determine the next course of action.

