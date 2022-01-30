MULUSA ADVICE TO PF TO DISBAND TIMELY: SYNOPSIS

In summary regarding the PF Lucky Mulusa stated the following points in the discourse he had recently on Hot FM breakfast programme:

1. A cabal of criminals was created in the PF government.

2. The whole government machinery just became criminals stealing from Zambians under PF.

3. The PF regime should have never happened to Zambia.

4. That Zambians paid a huge price for entrusting the PF with the management of their affairs.

5. The PF ruled on the concept of arrogance of incumbency to commit wrong doing.

6. Advice to PF is to actually to disband as the unit is what Zambians should never see.

7. That the best PF should do is to disband and join other political parties and learn some decency in administering public welfare.

8. That becuase of their thieving most of their political careers (PF) have actually ended.

Lucky Mulusa’s discourse is an epitome of truth and eloquence. The eloquent politician of all time, does not beat about the bush does not like wasting time where the truth is concerned, over fire tenders he likened them to wheelbarrows in castigating and advising the PF over the thieving surrounding the overpricing.

He is one of those we admire where stating the truth is concerned. What matters is the truth no matter how painful. If the truth shall kill them let them die.

Powered by Immanuel Kant.