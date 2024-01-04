Mumbi Phiri defends Lungu’s drinking, goes for Kawana

Mumbi defends Lungu’s drinking, goes for Kawana



By Precious Daka



FORMER PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says drinking is a personal choice and those who choose not to drink should not condemn others.



On Monday, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana said President Hichilema was not like his predecessor who liked his drink and declared unnecessary holidays.



But commenting on this in an interview, Phiri took advantage of Kawana’s kidney problems to hit him below the belt, saying it would be unfair to allege that everyone with kidney failure was a drunkard..