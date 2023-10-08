MUMBI PHIRI SAYS UPND’S FAILURE TO GOVERN THE COUNTRY IS ENCOURAGING THE RETURN OF EDGAR LUNGU TO POLITICS
By Nonhlanhla Phuti
Former Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri has charged that the UPND government’s failure to govern the country is only encouraging the return of former President Edgar Lungu to the political arena.
And Mrs. Phiri has rubbished the current debate on whether or not the former president has retired from active politics.
Speaking when she featured on Friday’s edition of Let the People Talk program, Mrs. Phiri explained that Mr. lungu handed over his retirement letter clearly stating that he had retired from public office and should therefore be left to live his life freely without any restrictions.
Mrs. Phiri who has reiterated her call for Mr. Lungu to return to active politics is confident that the former head of state will win the 2026 general elections because Zambians are the ones calling for his return.
©PHOENIX NEWS
Is the former PF deputy SG honest? First and foremost she told the nation that she had retired from active politics and she will now assume the role of a house wife so that she can take care of her husband. But of late, it’s like she is already forgetting her statement. What evidence has she got to show Zambians that UPND has failed to govern? PF is the one which has failed to find a party president and have even failed to go for a convention.
Mumbi is a confused character. Only a fool can heed her advice. Which Zambians want ECL back? She and a few hungry cadres?
Res Ipsa loquitur !!