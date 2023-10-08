MUMBI PHIRI SAYS UPND’S FAILURE TO GOVERN THE COUNTRY IS ENCOURAGING THE RETURN OF EDGAR LUNGU TO POLITICS

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Former Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri has charged that the UPND government’s failure to govern the country is only encouraging the return of former President Edgar Lungu to the political arena.

And Mrs. Phiri has rubbished the current debate on whether or not the former president has retired from active politics.

Speaking when she featured on Friday’s edition of Let the People Talk program, Mrs. Phiri explained that Mr. lungu handed over his retirement letter clearly stating that he had retired from public office and should therefore be left to live his life freely without any restrictions.

Mrs. Phiri who has reiterated her call for Mr. Lungu to return to active politics is confident that the former head of state will win the 2026 general elections because Zambians are the ones calling for his return.

