ZAMBIA’S SPEEDSTER SAMUKONGA BLITZES TO GOLD AT OSTRAVA

Muzala Samukonga sprints to victory and claims the Gold medal at the 2023 Ostrava Golden Spikes continental tour held in the Czech Republic.

The National Olympic Committee of Zambia reports that with a time of 45.05 seconds in the 400m race, Samukonga maintains his exceptional performance and showcases his remarkable talent.

