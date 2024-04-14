MWALITETA DISPELS SHOOTING INCIDENT ALLEGATIONS ON SP’S MANEYA MWALE

…gives 48-hour ultimatum to SP’s Mwale to retract or face legal action

We deny in strongest terms allegations by Socialist Party (SP’s) Kaunga Ward candidate, MANEYA Mwale that UPND LUSAKA Province chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta brandished a gun and threatened to shoot her.

Mr Mwaliteta said at no time did he and his team brandish guns against SP, saying such assertions are meant at branding and painting the UPND black and violent.

And Mr Mwaliteta has given Ms Mwale a 48-hour ultimatum to apologize and retract her allegations, failure to which he said he would seek legal redress against her.

He said the UPND, which was ushered into office on the premise of restoring law and order and that it would be otherwise for the ruling party to follow in the footsteps of the defunct PF.

He says despite hating President Hichilema to the core, Mr Mwaliteta has challenged SP leader, Mr Fred M’membe to swallow his hate against HH and prudently appreciate the many economic strides being undertaken by the New Dawn administration.

Commenting on the assertions that UPND was a failed project during a so-called virtual Press Briefing by UKA members yesterday, Mr Mwaliteta said it was fallacy for a group of disgruntled politicians to continue casting aspersions against the UPND.

He said it was President Hichilema’s good political will that has seen named tabloids including the Daily Nation and The Mast had continued to freely operate despite churning hate against the ruling party.

Mwaliteta charged that it was wrong for the party that brought the country to its knees could go on the rooftop to accuse the UPND-led Government of failing to run the affairs of the country.

UPND MT