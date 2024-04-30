MWALITETA QUESTIONS OPPOSITION SILENCE OVER FINANCIAL SCANDALS

Why is the opposition silent over financial scandals?

Lusaka-IS the opposition telling Zambians that it is perfectly in order to steal State financial resources without any consequences?

We know that silence gives consent and this appears to be the case with Edgar Lungu and his cronies in the UKA over public funds and property which are being forfeited to the State.

Surely, the deafening silence from Edgar Lungu and his cronies in the opposition political parties over the US$24 million Milingo Lungu scandal is a betrayal to the Zambian people.

We all know that Lungu’s forfeiture of US$24 million he dubiously benefited himself as a Provisional Liguidator at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) is financial crime that should concern any political organization, especially Edgar Lungu who grabbed Konkola Copper Mine from investors.

If Lungu was not aware of the theft and abuse of these public resources he would have been fuming with anger against the culprits following the revelations.

It is no brainer that our colleagues in the opposition in this country shall look the other way when their finance support base is threatened by government actions.

Edgar Lungu and his cronies don’t exist at the moment to protect the interests of this country but their interests even if it hurts the citizens.

The outspoken political leaders such as Edith Nawakwi, Sean Tembo, Harry Kalaba, Saboi Imboela and others are also silent, perhaps because they are third party beneficiaries of the looted funds under former president Edgar Lungu’s government.

It is common knowledge that Edgar Lungu is a grand sponsor of the activities of United Kwacha Alliance (UKA). This situation is compromising the very essence of the opposition providing checks and balances while ensuring that public resources are protected.

But Zambians are assured that the United Party for National Development (UPND) government is determined to recover all stolen assets without any exception because they belong to the people.

If one individual can misappropriate $24 million, what of the inner cycle of Edgar Lungu during his reign?

Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, let’s discuss stolen money and free yourself of the burden hovering over your head.

ISSUED BY: OBVIOUS MWALITETA

UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE CHAIRMAN