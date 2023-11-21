

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Mweetwa Confirms move to amend non-contentious constitutional issues!

During the official opening of the third session of thirteen National Assembly on 8th September 2023, President Hakainde Hichilema proposed amendments to the both the Constitution and CDF Act of 2018 to include MPs in the Constituency Development Fund;

“FURTHER, WE DIRECT THE MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND RURAL

DEVELOPMENT TO MAKE THE NECESSARY LEGISTLATIVE ARRANGEMENTS WHICH WILL

PAVE WAY FOR ALL MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT TO BELONG TO THE LOCAL COUNCILS

IN ORDER TO ENHANCE DECENTRALISATION.”

On 14th September 2023 the Clerk of the National Assembly wrote to Members of Parliament to submit on proposed amendments to non-contentious articles of the Constitution.

“In line with the above subject matter, I am directed to bring to your attention

a resolution of the Standing Orders Committee for the political leadership in

the House to submit to the Office of the Clerk a consolidated list of non-

contentious proposed amendments to the Constitution, for further processing.”

Today Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa claims the amendments were being proposed by the Opposition.

This is falsehood.

The UPND want;