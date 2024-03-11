MWEETWA MUST STOP HIS UNDEMOCRATIC MANOUVRES-LAURA MITI

The UPND wants to take its turn at abusing the “Independent” Broadcasting Authority to gag citizens online🙆🏽‍♀️.

Look Minister Mweetwa, let me put it simply for you – go and find something useful to do. Like freeing ZNBC from the political shackles it remains under. Allow the national broadcaster to provide the nation news and analysis professionally..

Until you do so, citizens depend on alternative sources of information , like online broadcasters. The ones your party depended on, when in opposition.

Simply, there is nothing to fix with online broadcasting. If a broadcaster breaks the law, propagates untruths, hate – you already have enough laws, some like the Cyber Security Act that need repealing – to deal with that.

Ha, ati tyala bati!