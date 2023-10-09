MWEETWA QUESTIONS KALABA, M’MEMBE ALLIANCE WITH “CORRUPT” PF

MEEETWA QUESTIONS KALABA, M’MEMBE ALLIANCE WITH “CORRUPT” PF

By Nakaonga Nakaonga

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has challenged Citizens First and Socialist Party leaders Harry Kalaba and Dr Fred M’membe, respectively, to explain why they are now in an alliance with PF, a party they campaigned against and called corrupt and violent.

And Mweetwa has reiterated that government has no intention of lifting former president Edgar Lungu’s immunity, but has insisted that the immunity doesn’t extend to his family members…

