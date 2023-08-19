MWINE-LUBEMBA DESCRIBES KING LITUNGA’S VISIT TO NORTHERN PROVINCE AS HISTORIC.

King Litunga, the Guest of Honour at this year’s Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony of the Bemba speaking people of Northern and Muchinga Provinces, has arrived in the Bemba-land in readiness for the event.

His Majesty Litunga Lubosi Imwiko, the Second of the Lozi people of Western Province, arrived around 17:00 hours yesterday and was received by Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, who was accompanied by some members of the Bemba Royal Establishment and senior government officials among others.

And speaking to journalists at Kasama Airport shortly after arrival, Barotse Royal Establishment Prime Minister, MUKELA MANYANDO said the Litunga’s invitation to Bemba-land signifies a union of the Bemba and Lozi speaking people and reactivation of a desire to retrace the origin from the Luba Kingdom.

…. Meanwhile, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has described as historic the visit by King Litunga Lubosi Imwiko the Second, of the Barotse Royal Establishment to visit the Northern Province and accepting to be Guest of Honour the 2023 – Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony.

The Chitimukulu said that his greatest achievement so far in his ten years reign on the throne is bringing the King of Barotseland to the Bemba-land to among other activities, grace at the traditional ceremony.

The Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony, is a re-enactment of the migration of the Bemba tribe from Kola, present-day Angola, to their current village, Ng’wena in Mungwi District of Zambia.

