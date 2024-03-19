MWINILUNGA DISTRICT HOSPITAL PHYSIOTHERAPIST FOUND DÊAD

AN atmosphere of grief has envopled Mwinilunga district in Northwestern Province following the grûesome mürder of the district hospital’s physiotherapist.

Twambo Hitima known for her warmth and infectious smile amongst patients and co-workers was discovered lying lifeless in a drainage last evening, her body soaked in her own blôôd.

Kalemba is yet to establish the circumstances of her murder as police is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

CREDIT: Kalemba