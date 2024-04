“Breaking News: Mysterious Box Falls from Sky in Chifunabuli District, Luapula Province”



A mysterious box has descended from the sky, bearing the inscription “King David,” leaving residents of Chifunabuli District in awe and speculation.

Could this be the fabled Ark of the Covenant, a manifestation of witchcraft, or simply a misplaced cargo from an aircraft? With numerous questions arising, the community eagerly awaits answers. Stay tuned for updates.

CREDIT: Bangweulu TV