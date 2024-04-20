Nagelsmann renews Germany’s contract, rules out Bayern Munich’s comeback

German FA president Bernd Neuendorf said Nagelsmann being on the radar of club sides was a factor in extending his contract now.

“It is a strong signal for the DFB and the national team that Julian Nagelsmann will remain national coach beyond the home European Championships because he is on the wish list of many big clubs across Europe,” Neuendorf said.

“But the national team is, for Julian Nagelsmann, more than just a job, it’s a real matter close to his heart. Now there is planning security and everyone can concentrate entirely on a successful performance at the European Championships.”

Meanwhile, Tuchel has said he will still leave Bayern in the summer, despite leading the side to the semifinals of the Champions League after beating Arsenal 3-2 on aggregate on Wednesday.

“I’ve made an agreement with the club to part ways in June; it has been communicated and it stands,” Tuchel told a news conference on Friday.

This year is the first since 2012 that Bayern has failed to win the Bundesliga title.