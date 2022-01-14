“Nakacinda is being held illegally . He has neither been charged nor arrested. So his detention is illegal,” PF Vice President Lubinda
Lubinda says that the police in the past had used weekends to prolong detension. He is now confessing that this used to happen under their watchful eye in PF government and it was very much okey then. Now that they are out of government, them they should be treated well. Koseni guys. Under your abusive government, abanenu used to cry daily, weekly, monthly and yearly. And there is something you don’t seem to realise. You are now using the freedom of speech space arrogantly to an extent of forgetting other peoples rights. Ba PF, in government because of the stately powers you might think you had, you could have had an arrogant leadership but in opposition ,you just need to have a sober leadership which I feel you are currently lacking. To the young and vibrant PF members, my advice is that look for a sober minded new leadership and move on. Forget about these rich old guards to fight their own battles after all they were stealing and eating alone.