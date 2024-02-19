Nalumango says Zambians can tell that UKA alliance is an alliance by PF members

ZAMBIANS KNOW THE TRUTH – VEEP

Vice President Mutale Nalumango says Zambians are able to tell who is saying the truth and who is lying.

Nalumango says Zambians can tell that the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) is an alliance by Patriotic Front (PF) members.

She says how can citizens believe in the alliance when they know that they are the same people who took away their peace.

Speaking on Diamond TV’s COSTA program this evening, Nalumango said people must be patient as things will be fine.

She says it is too early to be judged on performance in the three years served so far, since the United Party for National Development (UPND’s) roadmap to fix the mess it inherited is yet to gain tangible results.

Nalumango says, the party should be judged after 5 years as their campaign promises were for 5 years.