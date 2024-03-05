Nalumango’s Aid Njenje Chizu And Family Sues Former Army Commander Paul Mihova

VEEP’S AID NJENJE CHIZU AND FAMILY SUES FORMER ARMY COMMANDER

Vice President’s aid Njenje Chizu, wife Chimwemwe and his daughter have sued former Zambia Army Commander Paul Mihova for allegedly, commandeering a team of army soldiers to lay siege to his home and perpetrate an escapade of assaults and batteries on November 20, 2022.

Mr. Chizu has sued in his own behalf, and as a father and next of friend of his daughter.

In a statement of claim, Mr. Chizu says on the said date, the defendant allegedly commandeered a team of Zambia Army soldiers who led a siege on his home and perpetrated an escapade of assaults and batteries.

He says the armed soldiers illegally entered his family house without any search warrant, legal authority and terrifyingly pointed their loaded guns and heavy assault rifles known as AK 47 on them.

He has submitted that the soldiers interrupted his wife’s bath and ordered her out of the bathroom and asked her to lie down on the floor while in her naked state and were threatening to use lethal force against his family.

He says her daughter, who is a minor, to date exhibits signs of trauma and has constant nightmares and constant fears during the night and has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (P.T.S.D).

Arising from that, Mr. Chizu is now seeking among other claims damages for trespass, mental torture, anguish and inconvenience to be assessed thereof among other others.

Diamond TV