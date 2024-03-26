NAPSA MOVES $300M TO CONTRACTOR FOR LUSAKA – NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY

The National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has signed the financing and investment agreement of about $300 million for the rehabilitation and upgrade of the 367-kilometer Lusaka – Ndola road to a dual carriageway.

NAPSA Director General, Muyangwa Muyangwa says the construction of the dual carriageway is a monumental task that the authority has invested in, with determination and optimism.

Mr. Muyangwa notes that the construction of the dual carriageway is a lifeline that will connect the southern part of the country to the Copperbelt and the Northern corridor, thereby fostering unity, facilitating commerce and promoting accessibility.

He says the long awaited Lusaka – Ndola dual carriage way is more than a mere transportation link and is expected to create opportunities to empower communities and drive economic growth.

Meanwhile, Workers Compensation Fund, Director General Dr. Patrick Hangala, notes that the upgrading of the road to a dual carriageway has numerous economic benefits for the country.

Dr. Hangala is confident that the road will be one of Zambia’s most strategic roads for many years to come.

And Macro Ocean Investment Consortium Limited Director, E Shang Fa, is confident that with significant support and favorable policies by government, the road will be implemented smoothly and become one of the model public private partnership PPP projects in Zambia.

Diamond TV

