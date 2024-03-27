NAQEZ URGES ZESCO TO CONSIDER EXCLUDING SCHOOLS FROM LOAD SHEDDING

National Action for Quality Education Zambia (NAQEZ) has made a plea to the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (ZESCO) to exclude schools from load shedding. The education sector has been in a state of uncertainty since power cuts began affecting learning institutions in the country.

According to Executive Director of NAQEZ, Aaron Chansa, electricity has a significant impact on the output of learners, hence the need to exempt schools from load shedding. He added that load shedding not only negatively affects information computer technology and home economics lessons, but it also reduces the quality of teaching and learning.

Mr. Chansa further explained that load shedding causes a disturbance in the flow of learning for both teachers and students, affecting practical subjects that depend on the use of electricity. Load shedding also interferes with the order of meals in boarding schools, and forces students to study in poorly-lit conditions at night, which negatively affects their performance.

In response to the issue, Mr. Chansa suggested that schools should be empowered with alternative sources of energy to help curb the issues of power cuts in schools. By exempting schools from load shedding, the education sector is likely to be more productive, allowing students to perform better in their studies and realize their full potential.