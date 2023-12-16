NAS ‘STARTED CRYING’ AFTER LEARNING HE & TRACY MORGAN ARE RELATED, COMEDIAN SAYS

Nas apparently started crying after he learned that he’s related to Tracy Morgan, according to the 30 Rock star.

The comedian is appearing on an upcoming episode of Finding Your Roots and recently sat down for a chat on theConnect the Dots podcast to talk about what his discoveries.

Morgan, who has been longtime friends with the Queensbridge rap legend, said: “I turn the last page, and guess who’s sitting there? Nas. Me and Nas is third cousins on my mom’s side.”

He added: “Me and Esco was always tight before that. I did a show years ago on Comedy Central called One Mic that was for Nas’ mom that just passed away. So me and Esco always been tight.”

Morgan also detailed Nas’ reaction to being told the news: “I called him up, and I say, ‘Yo Esco.’ He said, ‘What up Trey?’ And I said, ‘I just did Finding Your Roots. Me and you related.

“He started crying, I started crying. And I said to him, ‘If you ever need me, I’m there, Cuz.’ He said, ‘Cuz, if you ever need me, I’m there.’”

Tracy Morgan also revealed that during the show, they traced his ancestry back to slavery 400 years ago, including the slave ship his great, great, great, great, great grandfather was brought to America on.

Nas himself appeared on Finding Your Roots in 2014 where he found a bill of sale for one his ancestors who was a slave.

During the show, the MC said: “First, I was enraged when I looked at the bill of sale. I was like, that guy that owned property owes me some cash. My people made him really wealthy, so maybe I should find his family and talk.”

The episode revealed that in 1859, Nas’ third great grandmother, who was named Pocahontas, was sold for $830 at the age of 15.

“They paid $830 for my great-great-great-grandma? I got more than that in my pocket right now,” he said while reacting to the news. “This is painful. To see that, that hurts.”

It was also the first time in the show’s history that they were able to trace back five generations of an African-American.