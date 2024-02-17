Nawakwi and Prof Luo same WhatsApp group- Miles Sampa

ABOUT HON EDITH NAWAKWI

February 15th, 2024

As learnt from FTJ (MHRIP) and Sata (MHRIP) schools of politics that whosever from the blues chooses to attack one; one needs to counter attack instant. “You jab me; I jab back” FTJ said in 2005

A video sent to me of Hon Nawakwi throwing jibes at Miles Sampa. Thank you for the free publicity. I can predict she will be the first to pull out of their ka BID alliance when (not if) dribbled for the Presidential candidate slot. That is of the same alliance with be able to be resuscitated at the Registrar of Societies ICU. They should google for my experience at there in 2016 during the Davie Mwila and Steven Kampyongo Ministry of Home Affairs days.

Felt sorry for her after being made to throw trash for months at her then fellow Opposition leader HH, then showed up over dressed for the promised RM (Runningmate) slot at the PF announcement at Mulungushi hall in 2021. As she made one step foward as the new RM, the name out of the mic was Prof Nkandu Luo. Must have been a very long walk out of the hall and drive back home. I still feel sorry and hurt on her behalf.

In 2006 UDA Alliance HH dribbled her to the presidential candidate slot. It’s evident she has never forgiven him and hates him to death. Not sure why she keeps lining up herself for similar tourture. How political history repeats itself in Zambia and most refuse to learn from it. Dejavu..

Full of knowledge and experience she has as was watching her on TV as Minister might have been at primary school. Her and Prof Luo same WhatsApp group. She makes a good farmer though and no one beats her Legana sausages though hardly found in shops these days.

Ba Mayo mind your FDD and we will mind our PF which you have never been a member or helped grow but always wanted to gonena (ride on) into Plot 1 since Sata died.

Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

Patriotic Front (PF) President