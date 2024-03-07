NAWAKWI ASKED US TO ACCUSE HH OF THEFT – HATEMBOS

NAWAKWI ASKED US TO ACCUSE HH OF THEFT – HATEMBO

Milton Hatembo has testified that Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi instructed him to sue then opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema over theft of a farm.

Mr Hatembo told a magistrate that Ms Nawakwi asked him and his sister Pheluna to accuse Mr Hichilema of the theft to prevent him from contesting elections.

“We were instructed to say that he (Mr Hichilema) had stolen a farm from us so that he does not stand as President,” the farmer said during cross-examination.

Nawakwi, 63, is accused of abducting and threatening to kill Pheluna and Milton. She has denied the charges before Lusaka magistrate Amy Masoja.

When Mr Hatembo first testified last month, he said Nawakwi warned him never to disclose that he sold a farm to President Hichilema.

Mr Hatembo said while pointing a 30-centimetre knife at him, Nawakwi questioned why he told lawyers that his farm was sold to Mr Hichilema.

He said the accused, while making a throat-slitting gesture, warned him and Pheluna not to “mention anything” as they would die if they did.-Zambia Daily Mail