Nawakwi to sue over Mopani deal

FORUM for Democracy and Development (FDD) president, Edith Nawakwi says she will take legal action against the Mopani Copper Mines deal with a Dubai based company IRH to court citing lack of transparency.

Ms. Nawakwi has asked President Hichilema and his team to come out in the open and tell whether it is true that some of his friends are now directly owners of Mopani.

Ms. Nawakwi said there was a breach of laws with impunity, and asked President Hichilema to give answers why he has given Mopani without a penny in the treasury