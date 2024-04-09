Nawakwi to sue over Mopani deal
FORUM for Democracy and Development (FDD) president, Edith Nawakwi says she will take legal action against the Mopani Copper Mines deal with a Dubai based company IRH to court citing lack of transparency.
Ms. Nawakwi has asked President Hichilema and his team to come out in the open and tell whether it is true that some of his friends are now directly owners of Mopani.
Ms. Nawakwi said there was a breach of laws with impunity, and asked President Hichilema to give answers why he has given Mopani without a penny in the treasury https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/
That’s the way to go madam Edith! We cannot have only one person getting richer richer from our resources for decades on end! These resources are not meant for one person , they are for all Zambians! I hope other opposition political parties join you, Edith! Here is somebody pretending to be very holier than Edgar Lungu and PF , but he himself is even more corrupt! “It’s easier said than done” goes the English adage! Chimbokaila is waiting for some people to go in! And the good thing is that Hichilema himself has said all corruption cases should be disposed off within 5 months. It will apply even to Upnd in opposition!
Iwe Nawakwi, how much money did the treasury keep for Mopani? Your friends in PF created a debt of $1.5billion which they wanted to siphon from Mopani. The investor has given whatever money was agreed with ZCCM_ICH to Mopani for it to commence operations and operations have started at Mopani. So why do you want the money to go to the treasury.? That money belongs to Mopani! You know that if that money went to the treasury, it could not have gone back to Mopani. That’s how you used to root the treasury with PF crooks. You go ahead and sue. You will bear the costs but leave some to pay your lawyers in the Hatembo’ s case. You are now very old and irrelevant.
Madam even if you declared yourself to be a cow, just know just like nobody can eat T born, no one listens to your rantings. Stop the ranting and go ahead and sue otherwise you’re just confirming how you’re just another stupid pfidiot!!!!
Pls go ahead…didnt you lose the last court case when you wanted to slander him about the Hatembos?
Please Ms. Nawakwi, stop wasting time and do the needful. Let the courts decide whether there were illegalities in the manner the transaction was done.
The courts are the right authority to decide on the matter. Please go ahead and sue. We eagerly await your move. I hope this is not another empty threat.